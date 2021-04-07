Gunmen Open Fire on Same Arlington House Four Times

Police are searching for the gunmen who have opened fire on the same South Arlington house at least four times in the last few weeks.

"We've gotten no sleep in almost two weeks," homeowner Mohammed Sbini said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sbini has lived in the house on Medina Drive with his wife and 85-year-old mother for about 12 years and never has had trouble before, he said.

The first shooting was March 19, then a week later, then two days after that.

A newly installed camera captured the latest attack Monday night.

Video images show two men approach the house on foot, open fire, and run away.

"It makes you angry and makes you frightened,” Sbini said.

Sbini is Muslim but says he has no clue why someone is targeting him.

"I have no idea,” he said. “We have been living here for almost 12 years and we've never had these kinds of incidents happen to us."

Police said repeated shootings like this are highly unusual and the investigation is getting high priority.

"We're very confident we are going to be able to determine who did this,” Sgt. Michael Chitty said. “We do have some promising leads and hope they result in some arrests soon."

For now, the Sbini family is sleeping in the back of their house -- feeling lucky nobody's been hurt yet, and afraid of more gunfire.

"Actually right now when it gets close to 10:00 or 10:30, we stay in the last room of the house away from the kitchen, away from front rooms,” he said.

Police said they aren’t ruling any motive in or out, including a possible hate crime.