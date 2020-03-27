Gunman Wearing Surgical Mask Robs, Kills Clerk Near Fort Worth

A gunman wearing a surgical mask and one glove shot and killed the clerk of a convenience store south of Fort Worth during a robbery Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened about 6:15 a.m. at the Super Big Country Mart in the 4500 block of East FM 1187, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee was discovered inside about 7:10 a.m., Lt. Jennifer Gabbert said.

He stole cash from the store as well as the victim’s dark gray Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas license plate GPB0449, she said.

The suspect was described as having medium brown skin and a stocky build. He was wearing a surgical mask across his face, a white ball cap with a red bill, a blue hoodie, gray pants, black shoes and one glove.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, Gabbert said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 817-884-1213.