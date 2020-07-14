Gunman Sought in Deadly Shooting Near Dallas Middle School Campus

Dallas police are asking for help finding the gunman in the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in West Oak Cliff.
Ivan Saucedo Ramirez, 28, was shot at about 2:35 p.m. on April 29 in the 2700 block of Remond Drive, near Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School. He died from his injuries on June 26.
Detectives recently released a picture of a dark-colored SUV they say was driven by the assailant.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Phillip Wheeler at 972-689-0078 or phillip.wheeler@dallacityhall.com and refer to case Number 076588-2020.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.