Gunman Sought After Teen Killed During Argument in Oak Cliff

Dallas Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old during an argument in Oak Cliff Thursday night.

At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting on the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive. When police arrived they found a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

Though it's early in the investigation, Dallas Police said the teenager was with two other teens, ages 15 and 16, who were involved in an argument. A few moments later, as the three teens were walking in the street, someone fired at them.

Rescuers with Dallas Fire-Rescue took the injured teen to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries. The other two teens were not hurt in the shooting.

Investigators have not revealed any further information about the argument or motive and have not named a suspect in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information shared with them that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.