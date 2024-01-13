Gunman sought after Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 critically injured

An investigation is underway after a person was critically wounded by gunfire following a shooting in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 3600 block of Deen Road.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fort Worth Police said the gunman is still at large. They did not reveal any details about the suspect's description.
