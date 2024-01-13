Fort Worth

Gunman sought after Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 critically injured

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth police generic
NBC 5 News

An investigation is underway after a person was critically wounded by gunfire following a shooting in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 3600 block of Deen Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fort Worth Police said the gunman is still at large. They did not reveal any details about the suspect's description.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us