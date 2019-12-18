Gunman Shot by Police After Standoff in Far North Dallas Intersection

Officers opened fire on a gunman who police say was shooting at random along a Far North Dallas street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were told at about 1:30 a.m. a man was firing several rounds from a 9 mm handgun while walking along Spring Valley Road near Noel Road.

Officers spent about an hour speaking with the man, commanding him to drop his gun and surrender, police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

During the standoff the man began to approach officers. After ignoring their commands to stop, the man was injured by an officer's 40 mm "less lethal" weapon, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said officers continued to communicate with the man and offer help if he surrendered his gun.

"The officers showed great restraint in trying to communicate with him. They spent several minutes out here communicating with him, trying to get him to drop his weapon," he said.

Despite being injured, the man continued to walk towards officers, prompting them to open fire with their service weapons, Mitchell said. The man was then taken to a hospital with injuries Mitchell said were not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Spring Valley and Noel were closed in all directions as the investigation continued.

Police have not yet described the extent of the man's injuries.

No further information was made available.