Gunman Shoots Into Apartment Window, Striking Woman Inside: Dallas PD

A gunman fired through the window of a Dallas apartment Thursday night, striking a woman inside, police say.
Police were called at about 10:15 p.m. to a shooting at the Oaks at Five Mile apartments in the 3600 block of Legendary Lane. First responders found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound and a child hurt by shattered glass, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took both to a hospital. Officers did not describe the severity of their injuries.

Witnesses told police a man was seen firing through the window. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

