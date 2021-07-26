Gunman Beaten to Death With Bricks After Deadly Shooting in Fort Worth Neighborhood

A man who shot a person during an argument early Monday in a Southwest Fort Worth backyard was chased down and beaten to death with bricks, police say.

Fort Worth police said officers are investigating what led up to the incident shortly before 1 a.m. in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive, in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Officers who first responded to the shooting found two people dead and several wounded from gunshots.

According to police, the violence began during what officers described as a small gathering in a backyard where a man became upset with other attendees.

The man, who wasn't immediately identified, left the party and returned soon after armed with a gun. He then got into an argument with multiple people and opened fire, injuring one person.

The gunman, chased away by people attending the party, began shooting at the group as others threw landscaping bricks at him, police said. At least two people were shot before the man was stopped and "struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick," police said.

The gunman and a person who had been shot were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Three other people were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.