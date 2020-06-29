Chase

Gunman At-Large Following Shooting, High-Speed Chase Across Tarrant County

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police in North Richland Hills searched overnight for the driver who led officers on a high-speed chase through eastern Tarrant County in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers began chasing the vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. after recognizing it from an earlier report of a shooting in the 8600 block of Harwood Road. The driver reached speeds of up to 100 mph while being pursued by police in Hurst, Bedford and Colleyville before crashing along the 8000 block of Boulevard 26.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and was able to run away from officers. The search for the suspect ended at about 5 a.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 27

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Elections 16 mins ago

Polling Sites Launch Safety Protocols as Early Voting for Texas Primaries Runoff Begins

There were no reports of injuries in the chase or the earlier reported shooting.

A passenger in the car during the chase was taken into custody and later released without charge, officers said.

Officers from Hurst, Richland Hills, Haltom City and Fort Worth Police Air 1 assisted in the search

This article tagged under:

ChaseNorth Richland HillsColleyvilleBedfordHurst
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us