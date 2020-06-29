Gunman At-Large Following Shooting, High-Speed Chase Across Tarrant County

Police in North Richland Hills searched overnight for the driver who led officers on a high-speed chase through eastern Tarrant County in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers began chasing the vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. after recognizing it from an earlier report of a shooting in the 8600 block of Harwood Road. The driver reached speeds of up to 100 mph while being pursued by police in Hurst, Bedford and Colleyville before crashing along the 8000 block of Boulevard 26.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and was able to run away from officers. The search for the suspect ended at about 5 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries in the chase or the earlier reported shooting.

A passenger in the car during the chase was taken into custody and later released without charge, officers said.

Officers from Hurst, Richland Hills, Haltom City and Fort Worth Police Air 1 assisted in the search