East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home

For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning.

"I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."

It was around 4:45 a.m. Friday when Dallas Police said an unknown person seen on surveillance camera in a dark sedan fired several shots into the house on Andrea Lane near Shiloh Road.

"We just see a dark car driving from Harry Stone with their lights off very, very slow,” said Dawes.

On the exterior walls of the family’s home are bullet holes where nearly a dozen shots entered. At least one of those landed in the room Dawes shares with her son.

The rest entered her parents' room where her mother was struck in the foot as she tried to scramble to the floor.

"She's in a lot of pain but she's hanging in there,” said Dawes.

Her mother was transported to a local hospital before being released to come home.

As police continue to investigate, the family's trying to piece together whether they were targeted and who could be responsible.

"Nobody even knows why or who or what was the reason,” she said.

Most likely, Dawes said this is simply a random act of violence.