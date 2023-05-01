Fort Worth

Gunfire at Fort Worth Prom After-Party Kills Young Father

Fort Worth police are seeking information and videos from the public

By Katy Blakey

Macro Cornejo

Gunshots at a prom after-party Saturday led to the death of a young Fort Worth father.

It happened in the 3500 block of Northwest 27th Street on Saturday night. Neighbors said a large group of teenagers and young adults had gathered for a party when shots rang out.

Macro Cornejo, 20, was shot and killed, according to family members.

His family said Cornejo had just celebrated his daughter’s first birthday and was eager to welcome his second daughter this summer.

“He was very grateful. Grateful for everything he had,” said his wife. “He was a great dad and that’s why I just can’t believe he’s not going to be there for my second one, my labor and everything.”

Fort Worth Police said the suspect fled and has not been identified.

Anyone with information or videos is urged to reach out to detectives at 817-392-4330. Callers can remain anonymous.

