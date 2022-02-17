Gun Found Hidden in Corsicana High School Classroom, Students Arrested

At least one student is under arrest after a gun was found hidden in a classroom at Corsicana High School Thursday.

The Corsicana ISD said shortly before noon that the high school had been placed on lockdown after administrators were told a student had a gun in a backpack.

The district said the student's backpack was searched and no gun was found. While police continued to question students about the report, police and administrators were assigned to monitor entryways and hallways.

About 90 minutes later, the district said "after interrogating students and a thorough search, CISD police and administrators located a gun hidden in a classroom."

The district said the students involved have been arrested but did not elaborate to say how many students were involved or reveal any information about their ages or identities. Additionally, no information was provided about what charges the arrested students may face.

February 17 - 1:11 PM - After interrogating students and a thorough search, CISD Police & administrators located a gun hidden in a classroom. The students involved have been arrested. — Corsicana ISD (@CorsicanaISD) February 17, 2022

At 1:11 p.m., the school remained on lockdown and the district said it would only be lifted after the arrested students are processed by law enforcement.

The district said all Corsicana ISD students and staff are safe. No injuries have been reported.