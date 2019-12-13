Gun, Drugs Found at Grapevine High School, Four Students Charged

Four students are facing charges after a pistol was found in a student's backpack Friday afternoon at Grapevine High School, police say.

The district said the school was placed on lock down Friday afternoon while officers responded to a call about an armed student.

Apparently someone put a gun in their waistband while on campus, snapped a photo and shared that photo on Snapchat. A student who saw the photo then notified school officials who ordered the building put on lock down and called in the police to search the campus.

While students and faculty were locked in classrooms, police officers began searching the building and within a half hour had located and secured a weapon and detained four students including two 17-year-old boys, a juvenile boy and a juvenile girl.

One of those detained was not a student at the high school.

Grapevine police said the four are facing charges of terroristic threat, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm in a school zone and possession of marijuana.

We want to thank our partners at GCISD, Colleyville Police, and Grapevine Fire Department for their assistance and swift response to this situation. We also credit the student who came forward and reported the danger so that both we and the school could continue to keep everyone safe. Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District

Officials did not say specifically what type of pistol was found, who was carrying it or if the weapon was loaded.

Due to their geographic proximity to Grapevine High School, Timberline Elementary, Cross Timbers Middle School and the GCISD Swim Center were also locked down as a precaution while the sweep of Grapevine High School was underway.

Those lock downs of the secondary campuses were lifted before dismissal, however the lock down at Grapevine High School continued into the afternoon and Friday's dismissal was staggered by grade level, the district said.

Counselors were made available in the high school's learning commons if students needed to speak with someone before heading home Friday.