Classes are continuing at a Dallas ISD elementary school where a gun was accidentally discharged before classes began Thursday, the district confirms.

According to the Dallas ISD, someone in the cafeteria at John Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff was in possession of the gun when it went off.

No students were injured and the district didn't reveal any information about the person who had the weapon.

The district said the campus was never locked down and that classes started at a normal time.

The incident is being investigated by the Dallas ISD Police Department.

Carpenter Elementary is located in Oak Cliff, at Tosca Lane and Rugged Drive, across the street from Bishop Dunne Catholic School.

In May, an Arlington man was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places when a gun tucked into his waistband went off as he walked toward the office at Duff Elementary.