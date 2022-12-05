Guilty Verdict Reached in 2019 Deep Ellum Assault Case

A man accused of brutally beating a woman in Deep Ellum in 2019 was found guilty of obstruction and assault on Monday.

A Dallas County jury began deliberating the fate of Austin Shuffield on Friday, considering charges of aggravated assault and obstruction after he was recorded on video hitting L'Daijohnique Lee in March 2019.

The cellphone video recorded by bystanders was key evidence in the case, but ultimately a jury decided against an aggravated assault charge and downgraded it to assault.

Lee took the stand last week and testified about the beating she said left her with a concussion and partial loss of hearing.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Jurors heard closing arguments Friday morning and received the case at 12:30 p.m. After breaking for the weekend, deliberations began Monday morning before a verdict was reached before noon.

The punishment phase of the trial began immediately after the verdict was reached. Shuffield faces probation to a year in county jail for the assault charge and probation of up to 2-10 years in prison for obstruction.

Both the prosecution and defense were negotiating a plea bargain before punishment was assessed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on the case.