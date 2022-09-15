Guilty Verdict Delivered in Capital Murder Trial of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett

Larry Jenkins will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a Dallas County jury found him guilty Friday morning of murdering former professional basketball player Andre Emmett three years ago.

Testimony in the capital murder trial wrapped up Thursday afternoon and the jury was handed the case. Deliberations carried over into Friday morning before a verdict was announced at about 11:20 a.m.

Two other men, Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson are also charged with capital murder in Emmett's slaying though a witness told Dallas Police that Jenkins was the one who pulled the trigger during an attempted robbery.

As the jury announced the guilty verdict, there were several strong, emotional reactions in the courtroom. Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty in the capital murder case so Jenkins faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

FORMER NBA PLAYER, LOCAL STANDOUT KILLED IN ROBBERY

Andre Emmett's death was captured on a home surveillance camera on Sept. 23, 2019.

He was sitting in his vehicle outside his home at about 2:30 a.m. when investigators said two people approached him and tried to rob him, police said. Emmett was shot, police said, as he ran away.

The final moments of 37-year-old Emmett’s life were captured on home surveillance cameras outside of his Old East Dallas condo.

Police said a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home.

During closing arguments on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Drew Taylor reminded jurors of the cruel and violent nature of Emmett’s death, having been robbed and shot while running away.

"It is sad that the last new memory that Andre Emmett had was being gunned down, crawling asking for help," said Taylor.

Jurors were also asked to consider the expert witnesses who said phone records and Facebook activity placed Jenkins at the location of the murder that night in 2019.

The defense, however, said the evidence doesn’t put Jenkins at the scene and pointed to the credibility of the prosecution's witnesses, calling them "hooks and crooks."

Emmett’s family said he was a talented basketball player, but he was most proud of being a family man and father to two little girls, ages 2 and 3 at the time of his death.

"His girls were and are his life," said his sister, Sasha Emmett. "They don't really know what's going on, but they were with him all the time and he's going to be absent in their life now."

Emmett was a standout player at Dallas Carter High School who went on to play at Texas Tech and in the NBA with the Grizzlies and Nets.