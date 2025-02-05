Guatemalan national arrested in Fort Worth, wanted for murder abroad, ICE says

A Guatemalan national wanted for murder in his home country was arrested by ICE agents Friday at his residence in Fort Worth, according to officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a statement Wednesday, ICE announced they'd arrested 37-year-old Dennis Alexander Valenzuela on Jan. 31.

Valenzuela, ICE said, was in the United States illegally and was wanted for murder in Guatemala.

“Our officers pursue criminal aliens who attempt to hide in the shadows of our communities daily,” said acting ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office Director Joshua Johnson. “The apprehension and pending removal of this individual underscores our dedication to upholding the laws of our country and safeguarding our communities.”

ICE officials did not provide any additional information about the allegation of murder and did not say whether Valenzuela faced any other charges in the US.

ICE said Valenzuela will kept at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, pending removal proceedings.

ICE said Valenzuela entered the United States near Hidalgo on June 16, 2021, "without an immigration inspection, admission, or parole by an immigration officer." ICE officials said Valenzuela was served a Notice to Appear by the U.S. Border Patrol on the same day.

Immigration crimes or suspicious activity can be reported to ICE by calling their tip line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.