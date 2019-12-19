McKinney

Guatemalan Mayor Charged With Drug Trafficking, Extradited to North Texas

Erik Salvador Suniga Rodriguez, 44, was extradited to McKinney after he was indicted on drug trafficking charges

U.S. Department of the Treasury

A 44-year-old Guatemalan Mayor has been indicted on charges relating to drug trafficking and extradited to the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced today.

Erik Salvador Suniga Rodriguez, also known as "El Pocho," surrendered to U.S. Drug Enforcement agents in Guatemala Friday morning and boarded a plane for extradition to McKinney, Texas.

Suniga Rodriguez was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 13, 2018 in the Eastern District of Texas and charged with drug and money laundering violations.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Watauga 2 mins ago

Watauga Police Ask the Public to Help Identify Burglary Suspects

Fort Worth 27 mins ago

Boy’s Letter to Santa: I Also Want a Very, Very, Very Good Dad

Suniga Rodriguez was the mayor of Ayutla, a town on the border with Mexico.

This article tagged under:

McKinney
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us