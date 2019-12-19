Guatemalan Mayor Charged With Drug Trafficking, Extradited to North Texas

A 44-year-old Guatemalan Mayor has been indicted on charges relating to drug trafficking and extradited to the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced today.

Erik Salvador Suniga Rodriguez, also known as "El Pocho," surrendered to U.S. Drug Enforcement agents in Guatemala Friday morning and boarded a plane for extradition to McKinney, Texas.

Suniga Rodriguez was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 13, 2018 in the Eastern District of Texas and charged with drug and money laundering violations.

Suniga Rodriguez was the mayor of Ayutla, a town on the border with Mexico.