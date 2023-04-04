Growth in Northern Collin County Continues to Explode

An economic boom continues in northern Collin County.

A groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon celebrated the arrival of a new hospital while a growing number of large retailers show interest in small communities with major growth projections.

Methodist Health System hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new $200 million hospital being built along the Dallas North Tollway in Celina.

City and hospital leaders were on hand to talk about the project that is expected to be finished over two years.

NBC 5 asked Methodist Health System CEO Jim Scoggin about the decision to build a hospital in Celina.

“If you look at the growth in Celina, it’s second to none to any place else. There’s not a hospital within Celina so it’s about meeting the need,” said Scoggin.

Celina mayor Sean Terry says the addition of a hospital has been a goal for the city for about a decade.

Terry reports building permits last month were higher than the same time last year and sales tax is up almost 105%.

“Celina hasn’t stopped growing,” said Terry. “We have Costco. We announced a couple months back, that’s coming. We’ll have that groundbreaking coming up.”

The city has the ability to grow to a population of about 400,000, according to the city manager.

Celina’s neighbor to the south, the town of Prosper, is also showing growth.

Located 30 miles north of Dallas at the crossroads of U.S. 380, Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway, Prosper is also located in Collin and Denton Counties.

Its population grew to 35,430 in 2022 and is expected to grow 9% each of the next three to five years.

The town has over 100 businesses, including Hotworx Prosper along busy Preston Road.

“We’re a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,” said owner Victoria Najera. “Business is great. This is a very high populated area so we’re super excited to bring Hotworx to Prosper.”

Director of Economic Development Mary Ann Moon confirmed to NBC 5 that Costco Wholesale is considering Prosper for a new store.

The town is assisting Costco with information regarding zoning, planning, engineering and permitting, according to Moon.

The potential project is in the very early stages of consideration, but according to online planning and development documents, the store would be located in the northeast corner of University Drive and FM 1385.