Ground stop canceled at DFW Airport amid severe weather

Flights are now able to depart from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after a ground stop was issued on Tuesday morning amid an ongoing severe weather event.

Following overnight storms, additional weather moved across North Texas, bringing rain and hail to the area. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Dallas County, Tarrant County, and counties to the north.

The ground stop was set to expire at 8:15 a.m., though there was a chance it would be extended. Earlier Tuesday morning, the ground stop was scheduled to expire at 7:15 a.m.

According to airport officials, arrival delays averaged 26 minutes for airborne aircraft at the time of the ground stop.