A ground stop has been put into place at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Friday morning due to a fire at one of the airport's fuel pumps.

The airport said its Department of Public Service responded immediately, shut off the pump and put out the fire.

The airport will perform a safety inspection before resuming fuel service to aircraft.

"We hope to have the inspection complete and return to regular operations shortly," the airport said on Twitter.

Airport officials did not say what started the fire. No injuries have been announced.

An FAA spokesperson said the fire occurred at the fuel farm on the airport's west side.

Travelers headed into and out of DFW today are advised to check the status of their flight during the ground stop as stops at the airport tend to have cascading effects nationwide. All inbound flights are being held at their departure point due to the temporary lack of available fuel.