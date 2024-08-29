Grocery store employee recognized for heroic actions during first day on the job

At a Burleson Kroger Wednesday, an introduction between coworkers was more like a reunion between long-lost friends as Ray Choate came face to face with Shane Condon, the man who saved his life.

“It feels great. I don't have the words. I can't thank him enough,” said Choate.

It was Condon’s first day on the job as an assistant store leader when chaos ensued while he was getting a tour.

“I was here for about an hour and a half, and we heard a crash. I walked over and saw Ray on the floor, immediately went over, tried to get his attention, and tried to see if I could get a response from him when I noticed that he wasn't breathing,” said Condon.

It was what happened next that coworkers gathered to celebrate in a ceremony on Wednesday.

“I just want to say thank you for taking the initiative to do what you did,” said a Kroger supervisor.

For four minutes, Condon performed CPR on a man he’d never met.

Later, he’d not only that Choate, a field maintenance associate, had survived an arrhythmia, but that his doctor credited the chest compressions Condon performed.

“It was a humbling feeling, for sure,” said Condon.

Kroger recognized Condon with its All-Safe Angel Award.

It also reunited two men, now forever bonded through swift thinking, courage and kindness