Grieving mother grateful police recover stolen car with daughter's ashes in Trunk

By Maria Guerrero

A North Texas mother is breathing a sigh of relief after her car was stolen with her late daughter’s ashes in the trunk.

NBC 5 shared Karen Hoffman’s story in March.

Her daughter, Leah Alexis Daniels died in a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck.

The 29-year-old mother of one died in a chain reaction crash that began when her car stalled along Highway 75 in Plano.

She had her hazard lights on, according to police, when she was rear-ended by a car.

The occupants of that car managed to run to safety.

Police say that when the young mother tried to run to safety through her passenger door the driver of a semi-truck without a trailer attached hit Daniels.

The impact sent her into traffic where she was hit by another car.

The occupant(s) of that car also stopped, while the driver of the semi cab did not.

Plano Police tracked down the suspect days later.

Hoffman had her daughter’s ashes placed in an ornate urn which she placed in the trunk of her car this week.

According to Garland police, she stopped by a convenience store near Centerville and Northwest Highway on Halloween night. She went inside and left her car running.

Garland police responded and reviewed surveillance video that showed four people getting in her car and driving away.

A spokesman for GPD says they took the case seriously, not only because of the urn but because Hoffman also reported a firearm in the car.

The detective on the case used evidence to track down and recover the car Thursday morning.

Both the gun and Hoffman’s urn were in the car, according to police.

A grateful Hoffman is commending the police for their quick work in recovering her daughter’s ashes.

Police urge the public to never leave cars running unattended, especially if there is a firearm inside or irreplaceable items.

