Greenville to Spray for Mosquitoes in Turtle Creek Area on Wednesday Through Friday

Trucks will be spraying for mosquitos in the Turtle Creek area of Greenville this week after traps tested positive for West Nile virus.

Spraying will occur from Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., weather permitting, the City of Greenville said.

According to the City of Greenville, the spraying will take from three to four hours, and it is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.