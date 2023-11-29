Greenville

Greenville students pack auditorium for 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting

By Allie Spillyards

An auditorium in Greenville High School was packed Wednesday night as those who knew and loved Jaylen Moore gathered one week after police say the 14-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by another teen playing with a gun.

Greenville Police said the shooting happened near Warren Park last Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.

At a vigil in his memory, Moore’s friends and teachers spoke of heartbreak and loss. But rather than mourn, Moore’s mom, Jessica Carter, asked those present to celebrate to honor her son’s love of having fun.

Those who spoke talked about Moore’s passion for writing raps and athletic ability on the football field, basketball court and track.

They also addressed gun violence with one of Moore’s teachers directly addressing his friends.

“I need you to understand, you don’t get second chances. There are no second chances. It's not fake, bro. Please, take this situation to 180 your life,” he said.

Carter has said that while she still has questions about her son’s death, for now, she is focusing on laying him to rest.

Greenville police said shortly after the shooting that they took a juvenile into custody for manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

