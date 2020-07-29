Greenville Police Looking for Driver Involved in Hit-And-Run

One person was hurt in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Greenville, police say.

Greenville police say a motorcycle was traveling on Joe Ramsey and was hit by a vehicle which caused the motorcycle to crash.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped to get the rider and motorcycle off the roadway. The driver then fled the scene after the driver of the motorcycle collapsed, Greenville police said.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained major injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Greenville police say the left taillight of the suspect vehicle may be broken.

Greenville police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call the police department non-emergency line at 903-457-2900 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.