Greenville Police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5 News

Greenville police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

The Greenville Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot on Wednesday around 9:44 p..m. in the area of Webb Avenue and Trinity Street.

Officers were directed to Warren Park at 3100 Webb Avenue where they found a 14-year-old dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

After the initial investigation, it is believed the death was caused by another person playing with a gun.

A juvenile male was taken into custody for manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Potts at (903) 453-0428.

