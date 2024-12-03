Greenville officer killed in a foot chase remembered Tuesday

A Greenville police officer gunned down last month while in a foot chase was remembered Tuesday.

A visitation for Cooper Dawson, 28, was held at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall on Tuesday morning, followed by a funeral service.

The Greenville Police Department said Dawson was ambushed and shot multiple times as he chased after a man in a residential neighborhood on Monday. Dawson fired back, injuring the man, and later died of his injuries.

Dawson is survived by his wife Aubrey and their three children, two sons, ages 11 and 1, and a 3-year-old girl.