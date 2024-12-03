Greenville

Greenville officer killed in a foot chase remembered Tuesday

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Greenville police officer gunned down last month while in a foot chase was remembered Tuesday.

A visitation for Cooper Dawson, 28, was held at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall on Tuesday morning, followed by a funeral service.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Greenville Police Department said Dawson was ambushed and shot multiple times as he chased after a man in a residential neighborhood on Monday. Dawson fired back, injuring the man, and later died of his injuries.

Dawson is survived by his wife Aubrey and their three children, two sons, ages 11 and 1, and a 3-year-old girl.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

GREENVILLE OFFICER KILLED

Greenville 17 hours ago

Fallen Greenville police officer remembered by colleagues

Greenville Nov 27

Funeral for fallen Greenville officer is Tuesday; Memorial grows after procession

Greenville Nov 27

Procession held Wednesday for fallen Greenville officer Cooper Dawson

This article tagged under:

Greenville
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us