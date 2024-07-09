Greenville ISD Police search for person who shot firearm outside high school

The Greenville ISD Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon outside of the Greenville High School Athletic Facility.

According to police, around 1:33 p.m., an ex-spouse of a Greenville high school staff member and coach arrived at the facility and fired a single shot outside the Roy Q Traylor Athletic Facility.

Police believe the ex-spouse was targeting the Greenville HS employee.

No students or staff were injured. Student workouts had ended at 12 p.m.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

As a precaution, there will be an increased security presence throughout the remainder of the summer during student activities, according to police.