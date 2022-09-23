Green Leafroller Worms Peaking in North Texas Trees, Not a Major Worry, Experts Say

If you've noticed a few more worms than usual in your trees you're not alone. Many people around North Texas have been reporting a rise in "tree worms," experts say are called leafrollers.

The worms end up being moths that feed on sugarberry and hackberry trees and they're thriving after recent rainfall.

The good news is that experts said they're not invasive and don't do a ton of damage.

"It's gonna happen for a few more weeks. Most of them have already transitioned into adults. From now on [they're] starting to decline, but we're seeing a big peak right now," said Demian Gomez, regional forest health coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The City of Euless has received numerous inquiries regarding tree worms. These creatures, known by their scientific name Sciota celtidella, end up being moths that feed on sugarberry and hackberry trees. pic.twitter.com/AozSDDuzfU — City of Euless (@cityofeuless) September 22, 2022

Gomez said it's kind of late in the season to do anything about them now and they're really more of a nuisance since trees will lose their leaves soon anyway.

Gomez added the trees should be fine by next spring when it comes to the worms, but that you'll want to keep them watered because they may have seen more stress and defoliation during the drought.