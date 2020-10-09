Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade and 11th Hour Ceremony on City Hall Plaza has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials with the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade, the aircraft flyovers that normally take place during the parade will not be economically feasible this year.

The occupancy of the Dallas City Hall 6th Floor Flag Room is normally limited to 17 people, but there is an exception when the mayor is giving a press conference, officials said.

As such, officials said Mayor Eric Johnson will conduct a press conference in the Flag Room.

The exact number of people allowed in the Flag Room has not yet been determined.

Officials said they are already working to plan the 2021 Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade.

Updates about the event are available at www.vetsdayindallas.org.