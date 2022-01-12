Greater Dallas Big Brothers Big Sisters in Need of More Mentors

Cruz Gonzales praises his mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization being chosen as the Greater Dallas Big Brother of the Year.

"I really do think he deserves this because he's been a really great person to everyone and me especially," little brother through the program Cruz Gonzales said.

For the last six years, Alberto Morales has served as his big brother.

"He's a really smart guy,” Gonzales said. “He helps me a lot with school work. We go to the library and study and he helps me with homework when I have trouble. I really look up to him because he's been to college."

Morales said he knew he could make an impact in a child's life.

"I know how important it was for me to have an older sibling to kind of guide me while growing up,” Greater Dallas Big Brother of the Year Alberto Morales said. “I figured if someone else needs that same help I could be that for them."

Big Brothers Big Sisters in this area still need more help. We are told there are nearly 500 kids on a waiting list and the majority are boys.

"Parents and guardians refer their sons, boys, at a ratio of three to one to girls,” Greater Dallas Area Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star market president Jenny Harper said. “So really it is a call out to the men out there. Let's get these boys off the waiting list. They want a mentor. They want someone in their life. Let's see what we can do to give them someone."

Gonzales' mom Sandra Guerrero said he waited two years for his big brother.

"It's kind of sad cause there are not a lot of guys that do this,” Sandra Guerrero said. “I wish there were more guys that do this for little kids."

A wait Gonzales said was worth it, but wishes had happened sooner.

"If I never had a big brother I don't know where I'd been right now,” Gonzales said. “But I know I wouldn't have been right here. It's really impacted me a lot because without him I probably wouldn't be doing as good in school as I am right now."

