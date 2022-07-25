Homes Among 14 Structures Burned as Grassfire Spreads in Balch Springs; Evacuations Ordered

A large grass fire spread into a Balch Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon where multiple homes are among 14 structures that caught fire.

The fire is believed to have started when workers struck debris while mowing a large field on the northwest corner of Interstate 20 and South Belt Line Road. The fire then spread into an adjacent neighborhood where it first burned fences and then homes along the 14700 block of Broadview Drive.

Balch Springs Fire Marshal Shawn Davis told NBC 5 Monday afternoon that there were 14 structures to have confirmed fire damage after a grass fire spread from a field into a nearby neighborhood.

Fire officials said a string of at least 8-10 homes along Broadview Drive, not far from Mackey Elementary School, caught fire. Several other structures along Bell Manor Court were also threatened.

Davis said they have evacuated everyone on Broadview Drive and Bell Manor Court, which also backs up to the field where the grass fire started, to evacuate the area.

There is no word of any injuries.

The American Red Cross is working with Balch Springs Emergency Management to make arrangements for the families displaced by the fire.

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Seagoville Fire Department are assisting in fighting the fire.

