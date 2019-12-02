Grapevine’s Parade of Lights This Thursday

2018 Parade of Lights-5
Grapevine Parade of Lights

If you missed the 37th Parade of Lights through downtown Fort Worth last week, Grapevine is providing another opportunity to see floats beautifully decorated and lit for Christmas with their own annual parade this week.

Grapevine's 40th Annual Parade of Lights is Thursday at 7 p.m., with the parade beginning at Main and Hanover streets and continuing along Main to Northwest Highway.

The parade features more than 100 floats "Making the Season Bright," this year's theme, as marching bands fill the air with holiday music. Organizers want to be sure families stay to the end -- that's where Santa Claus makes his grand entrance.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 48 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 1 hour ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Grapevine, the self-dubbed Christmas Capital of Texas, boasts 1,400 Christmas-themed events in 40 days, making it "Texas' must-visit destination of the season." To see the city's full Christmas calendar of events, click here.

Parking for the parade is available at the Grapevine Convention Center, REC of Grapevine, Grapevine Library, TEXRail Parking Garage and at complimentary lots throughout Historic Downtown Grapevine. For additional parking information, visit https://www.grapevinechamber.org/Events/Grapevine-Parade-of-Lights/.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us