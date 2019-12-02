Grapevine’s Parade of Lights This Thursday

If you missed the 37th Parade of Lights through downtown Fort Worth last week, Grapevine is providing another opportunity to see floats beautifully decorated and lit for Christmas with their own annual parade this week.

Grapevine's 40th Annual Parade of Lights is Thursday at 7 p.m., with the parade beginning at Main and Hanover streets and continuing along Main to Northwest Highway.

The parade features more than 100 floats "Making the Season Bright," this year's theme, as marching bands fill the air with holiday music. Organizers want to be sure families stay to the end -- that's where Santa Claus makes his grand entrance.

Grapevine, the self-dubbed Christmas Capital of Texas, boasts 1,400 Christmas-themed events in 40 days, making it "Texas' must-visit destination of the season." To see the city's full Christmas calendar of events, click here.

Parking for the parade is available at the Grapevine Convention Center, REC of Grapevine, Grapevine Library, TEXRail Parking Garage and at complimentary lots throughout Historic Downtown Grapevine. For additional parking information, visit https://www.grapevinechamber.org/Events/Grapevine-Parade-of-Lights/.