Grapevine's Main Street Fest Announce Vertical Horizon and Little Texas as Headliners



The Main Street Fest in Grapevine has announced Vertical Horizon and Little Texas as the headliner for this year's festival. The three-day festival will be hosted in the Historic Downtown Grapevine from May 19-21.

The festival features events for all ages, shopping experiences, food, and A Taste of Texas, the Craft Brew Experience. If you miss the headliners, live music played on Main Street from tribute bands including Blaze of Glory, Dunn & Brooks and King George.

Vertical Horizon catapulted to meteoric success in the late 90s with their first studio-produced album "Everything You Want," which sold two million copies. The pop rock band's title song went to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 and Adult Top 40 charts and was the most-played single of the year 2000. Other top songs of theirs include, "You're a God," and "Best I've Ever Had." See them on the Main Stage Saturday, May 20, at 9:30 p.m.

Little Texas will headline the Main Stage Friday, May 19, at 9:30 p.m. The band burst on the scene in the 90s with their debut album "First Time for Everything." They quickly became one of the top country bands of the decade, racking up three Number One hits and winning the ACM award for Top Vocal Group of 1993. Thirty years later they're still performing their hits including "God Blessed Texas," "Amy's Back in Austin," and "Kick a Little."

Tickets to Main Street Fest are available to purchase online. Adults are $9, Children (6-12) and seniors (62+) are $5. Weekend Pass Pins are $20 each. Guests will have access to all shows with ticket purchases. For tickets or more information visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest.