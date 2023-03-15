Grapevine's Great Wolf Lodge May Get $17 Million Renovation, Expansion

Grapevine’s Great Wolf Lodge water park resort could get a $17 million makeover.

Planning documents submitted to the state for the resort describes renovations to public areas and additions that include a grand staircase, arcade relocation, restaurant expansion and an outdoor bar.

The filing lists the estimated cost as $17 million and gives a start date of May 1, 2023 and a completion date of July 31, 2024. Architectural Design Consultants Inc. of Lake Delton, Wis., is listed as the design firm.

“We are currently exploring possible renovations to the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, and to gain insights required as part of the planning and evaluation process, we needed to complete this filing with the state,” Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson Jason Lasecki said in a statement.

