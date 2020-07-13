Grapevine's 34th Annual GrapeFest Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The 34th Annual GrapeFest has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

According to the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event was cancelled in order to support the State of Texas and the City of Grapevine's guidelines and procedures concerning coronavirus.

"We made the difficult decision to cancel the festival," Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Paul W. McCallum said, citing concerns for the safety of attendees, volunteers, staff, sponsors, and vendors.

The annual event is the largest wine festival in the Southwest and was set to take place in Grapevine's Historic Main Street District from Sept. 17 to 20.

According to Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau officials, the four-day festival attracts more than 260,000 visitors.

"GrapeFest is one of Grapevine's marquee festivals that we take great pride in showcasing not only for the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but to visitors from around the world," Steve and Maggie Haley, 34th Annual GrapeFest Co-Chairpersons, said. "We want to thank our volunteers, 38 civic and service charitable organizations, sponsors and vendors. We now must look forward to GrapeFest 2021."

This year would have marked the 34th annual GrapeFest, presented by Bank of the West.

Each year, festivalgoers can sample Texas wines and champagne and enjoy live entertainment and festival food.

Guests also participate in the People's Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest, consumer-judged wine competition in the United States. The competition showcases 162 wines from 45 Texas wineries and 240 wines from around the country and world.