Grapevine to take part in ‘World's Largest Swim Lesson'

Just in time for the first day of summer, the city of Grapevine is taking part in a worldwide event to help prevent drownings.

The world's largest swimming lesson is taking place across the globe on Thursday, June 20. Grapevine’s own Pleasant Glade Pool is one of the official locations taking part in the event and families are invited to free swimming lessons when it kicks off at 11 a.m.

This is the 15th anniversary for the event. Organizers anticipate more than 39,000 will participate in the 2024 global swim lesson happening at waterparks, aquatic centers and swim schools in 19 countries on six continents over the course of 24 hours.

“We are thrilled to be part of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and to bring this important event to Grapevine,” said Chris Smith, Director for Grapevine Parks and Recreation. “Water safety is a top priority for us, and we are committed to providing our community with the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe in and around water.”

According to the Department of Family Protective Services, 38 children have died from drowning so far in Texas this year.

Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4 in the U.S. According to the CDC, drowning deaths in the U.S. have increased overall in recent years with over 4,500 people drowning each year from 2020-2022, about 500 more each year compared to 2019.

In 2022, drowning among children ages 1-4 increased by 28% compared to 2019.

While basic swimming and water safety skills training is a proven, effective way to prevent drowning, research released by the CDC in 2024 shows over half of U.S. adults have never taken a swimming lesson.

Even more eye opening, according to a research study conducted by the American Red Cross in 2020, 56% of kids

ages 4-17 cannot perform the basic water safety skills they need to save their own life.

Participants in the event will receive a free swimming lesson led by certified instructors. The lesson is designed to teach fundamental water safety skills, such as proper breathing techniques, floating, and basic swimming strokes. The goal is to build confidence in the water and encourage continued participation in swimming lessons.

Event Details

Date: June 20, 2024

Time: 11 AM – 12 PM

Location: Pleasant Glade Pool, 1805 Hall-Johnson Road, Grapevine, TX 76051

Registration is free on-site and open to all ages.

