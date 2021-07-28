Grapevine to Hold Parade for Blue Origin Passenger Wally Funk

The City of Grapevine is holding a parade to honor Wally Funk, a Grapevine female pilot who became the oldest person to travel to outer space on July 20.

She was one of four passengers on the Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket when it blasted into space.

The city said the parade would be held along Grapevine's Historic Main Street on Aug. 7 at noon.

The parade will end at the Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station located at 815 South Main Street, where Funk will speak at an event, along with otheres.

Funk was personally selected by Jeff Bezos to join him on the flight, alongside Bezos’ brother.

Funk has been flying planes for 60 years. Her journey to space on the rocket is truly a full-circle moment in her life.

She was one of 13 women trained to be an astronaut for Project Mercury in the 1960s. The program was privately funded but the women all underwent the same amount and of intense training that NASA astronauts endured preparing for space.

But it was a different time period. Despite her training, NASA never accepted her or the other Project Mercury members because of their gender.

Now, she's the only member of the Mercury 13 to finally go to space.

Funk is also an active member of a female aviation group called the Ninety-Nines for over 60 years.

Many local students learned how to fly because of Funk. In her lifetime, she’s instructed more than 3,000 students.