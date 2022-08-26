Grapevine Students Stage Walkout in Protest of ‘Transphobic' Policies

Grapevine High School students walked out of class Friday morning in protest of new district policies that limit how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality, impact which bathrooms transgender students can use and give trustees a greater say over what books are available in libraries.

The teenagers left class during third period as a stand against ideas they decry as transphobic and amount to a “gag” on teachers.

A divided school board passed the policies after hours of contentious public testimony Monday night. Trustee president Casey Ford – part of a conservative majority – said they reflected the community’s values.

But LGBTQ students and allies said they represent an erasure of queer identities and put kids in danger.

“Protect our rights” and “protect trans kids,” dozens of students chanted as they gathered outside the school.

