Grapevine Police Seek Driver in Hit-and-Run That Injured Two 14-Year-Old Boys

Witnesses weren't able to record the car's license plate number

Grapevine police are asking for help identifying a woman who struck a group of children with her car and drove away without stopping.
Investigators released cellphone video of the car leaving the scene in hopes that someone will recognize the driver.

According to police, two 14-year-old boys were crossing the intersection of Meadowlark Drive and Glade Road at about 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 27 when they were struck by a silver Toyota Camry sedan.

The group of boys were crossing the intersection inside the crosswalk when they were struck, police said. Witnesses told officers it appeared the driver swerved from one lane to the other to pass a car before the teens were struck by the car's front bumper.

Police say one child who was on a skateboard was hospitalized with serious injuries. The second child was thrown from his bicycle and had injuries that were described as minor. A third child jumped out of the way and wasn't hurt.

Witnesses described the driver as an Asian or Middle Eastern woman aged in her 20s or 30s with dark hair. The car's license plate number wasn't visible in the video.

Anyone who can help identify the driver is asked to call detectives at 817-410-3200, email tips or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 817-410-8127.

