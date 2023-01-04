Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover

Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve.

A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Officers spotted a black Chevrolet Camaro in the intersection and other vehicles blocking the street while several onlookers stood in the road, taking videos of the stunts.

At one point an onlooker ignited fireworks in the intersection, which sparked a small fire in the grass next to a restaurant. A worker was able to quickly put out the fire and no one was hurt, police said.

The large crowd and people standing in the road kept officers from catching the drivers, police said.

Anyone with information, photos or videos of the incident is asked to contact police at 817-410-3900 or email tips here.