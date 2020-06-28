Grapevine

Grapevine Police Searching for 64-Year-Old Woman Last Seen Friday

Police believe Gail Donaldson's disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety

Gail Ann Donaldson
NBC 5

Police are searching for missing woman, Gail Ann Donaldson.

Grapevine police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Gail Ann Donaldson, 64, was last seen about 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Harmon Drive in Grapevine in a brown Nissan Altima. The car has Texas license plate MCY5702.

She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman who weighs about 135 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, skinny blue jeans and white Reebok walking shoes.

Police believe Donaldson's disappearance poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.

