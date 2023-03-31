shooting

Grapevine Police Search for Driver in Suspected Road Rage Shooting

By NBCDFW Staff

Grapevine Police are trying to identify the driver responsible for a road rage shooting during rush hour on Friday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, police said a 27-year-old woman was entering the southbound lanes of SH-121 from Bass Pro Drive.

At that moment, she encountered a man on the highway and became involved in a road rage incident.

Police said the man pointed a small pistol at her and fired. The bullet went through the woman’s neck.

She was able to safely pull over on the shoulder of the highway as the man kept driving away.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is described as a white man with brown hair. He was driving a dark gray, newer-model Mazda CX9 SUV.

Detectives are working to locate any surveillance videos in the area that may have captured the suspect’s license plate or other identifying information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Grapevine Police at 817-410-3900.

