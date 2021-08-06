Grapevine Police Offer Bonus for New 911 Operators Due to Shortage

The Grapevine Police Department says it's in need of more 911 call operators.

The department announced a new $1200 hiring bonus for new emergency dispatchers Friday as police officers and firefighters are voluntarily serving in the 911 call operator role.

Current full-time emergency dispatchers are also being issued a $2400 bonus "with the support of city leaders," the department said.

According to the job description, pay for telecommunicators starts at $19.67 an hour and reaches up to $27.54 an hour.

$600 of the bonus for new hires is dependent on passing evaluations in an initial probationary period and as well as a 1-year-period.

Grapevine police said people "who can multi-task, specifically listen over the phone while typing and sending out information" are encouraged to apply for the position.

Anyone can find more information on the job description here or the Grapevine police website here.