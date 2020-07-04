Grapevine Parks Fill With North Texans Hoping to Preserve Independence Day Traditions Despite COVID-19

As the sun set over Grapevine on the Fourth of July, lines of cars waited to get into lakeside parks.

With several fireworks shows canceled across North Texas, Grapevine’s was one of the precious few to go on as normal. And during a time when routine and traditions are being cast aside, families were eager to preserve the celebration.

At a picnic pavilion outside of Oak Grove Park, Crystal Johnson watched her kids play as she prepared a cookout lunch.

“I thought [this spot] was good, because everyone’s so far apart. They can still play and have their fun here, and we can just celebrate it, you know?” said Johnson.

Between her family’s recent move to Texas and homeschooling her seven children, Johnson said the last few months have been tough.

Not all of her kids truly understand why they have to stay home.

“They just say, ‘Oh the coronavirus. People get sick.’ But it’s taken a big toll on them,” said Johnson.

That’s why Johnson said she made the last-minute decision to make sure this year’s celebration would include fireworks to feel reminiscent of Independence Day’s past.

“Just seeing them smile makes me so happy,” said Johnson.

Saturday was the city’s 38th annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza and was expected to be it’s largest display to date.