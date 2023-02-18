Grapevine Man Missing Since January Found Safe, Reunited With Family

A Grapevine man who has been missing since January has been found safe, Grapevine police announced Saturday evening.

Christian Saulter-Williams was found in another city and has since been reunited with his family, Grapevine PD posted in a tweet. The department did not specify what city he was found in. Saulter-Williams was previously seen last on Jan. 18 after he walked away from his family's home.

"We want to extend our thanks to everyone who shared his photo and offered tips," Grapevine police added.

This story is developing.

