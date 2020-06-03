Grapevine Main Street Fest Canceled

The 36th annual Grapevine Main Street Fest was cancelled Wednesday due to safety concerns, according to the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The cancellation comes after the festival was originally scheduled to be held May 17-19, then postponed to June 26-28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-standing festival, known as one of the largest craft beer experiences in America, has hosted crowds of around 166,000 people in downtown Grapevine.

The festival's annual tennis tournament will still be held on June 27 and June 28, however.