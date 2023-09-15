Grapevine kicks off 37th annual GrapeFest this weekend

The largest wine festival in the southwest is underway right now in Grapevine.

The 37th Annual GrapeFest is expected to bring together 200,000 people the streets of Grapevine through Sunday.

From wine tasting competitions to live music, workshops for wine and charcuterie aficionados, and festival food – the weekend is packed with events.

Locally featured wines include Bingham Family Vineyards, Bull Lion Winery, Cross Timbers Winery, Grape Vine Springs Winery, Landon Winery, Messina Hof Winery, and Sloan & Williams Winery.

Family-friendly events beside wine-related activities include live music on four stages all four days with two major headliners, country star and songwriter David Lee Murphy and pop vocalists Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips fame.

Boutiques and restaurants along Main Street will be open for business, while unique vendors and artisans will be in the center of Main Street, along with festival foods set up in booths along the walking paths. There will be a Kid Zone, Carnival Midway and pickleball courts, as well.

Grapefest begins at 11 a.m. each day and runs until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

NEW SISTER CITY

A new partnership this year includes a recently announced Sister City agreement between Barossa Valley, Australia and Grapevine.

Barossa is one of the premier wine regions of the world. The region and Grapevine share a similar history and heritage, becoming settlements and agricultural mainstays back in the 1800s. This relationship will help both cities facilitate educational, professional and business exchanges, along with civic, cultural arts, and wine and culinary internships.

A delegation from Barossa Valley is in town to sign the official Accords. Delegations from Grapevine’s Sister Cities, Parras de la Fuente, Mexico, Krems, Austria and West Lothian, Scotland are also in attendance for events throughout the weekend.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the leaders from Australia, Mexico, Scotland and Texas will wear heritage costumes while taking part in some friendly GrapeStomp competition along with several Texas mayors. At 4 p.m. that day, the official Sister City Signing of the Accords will take place at Liberty Park Plaza with Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson on site to deliver an official proclamation.