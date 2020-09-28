Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau to Host 2020 Butterfly Flutterby Virtually and In-Person

The Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 23rd Annual Butterfly Flutterby online and in person from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17.

The event will include live streamed butterfly releases, educational exhibits, online art and costume contests, and activities for families to enjoy at home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be held virtually with three different live streams releasing 600 tagged butterflies.

Of the more than 29,000 monarch way stations across the country, 2,400 are located in Texas, making Grapevine is home to several way stations for the annual 1,600-mile monarch migration from Canada to Mexico.

This year, the theme of the event is the "Spirit of the Monarch" as a messenger of inspiration, beauty, and the power of transformation, the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

This year's Butterfly Flutterby celebration will include a complimentary exhibit in the Tower Gallery inside the Grapevine Visitors and Information Center. The exhibit will feature monarch butterfly facts, a live butterfly display from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, and Oct. 14 to Oct. 16.

The exhibit will also include educational science activities, interactive butterfly activities, photo opportunities, and the opportunity to learn more about Monarch butterflies with the Grapevine Garden Club.

The exhibit will be open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit will have a maximum occupancy, and sanitization protocols will take place every 60 minutes.

According to the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, children are encouraged to create a butterfly-themed work of art in the online art contest. The deadline to enter is Oct. 5, and winners will be notified by Oct. 15.

The winner of the art contest will be awarded the opportunity to attend and participate in the Butterfly Flutterby live stream event on Oct. 17 where their winning piece of art will be officially announced.

First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded for the following age groups:

Sprouting Artist: Kindergarten - First Grades

Budding Artist: Second - Third Grades

Blooming Artist: Fourth - Fifth Grades

Another contest opportunity is the online costume contest. The deadline to enter is Oct. 5, and winners will be notified by Oct. 15. Winners of the costume contest will also have the chance to attend the Butterfly Flutterby live stream event on Oct. 17.

Children and pets can submit photos for the costume contest.

There will be two virtual educational events starting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. These events will promote the life cycle and conservation of the monarch butterfly. Each event will include a live butterfly release and educational highlights from experts like Jenny Singleton, a butterfly wrangler who helps tag and identify butterflies.

The Mayor's Monarch Pledge, educational videos, an announcement of art and costume contest winners, and the final butterfly release will take place in a live stream event on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

The Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Grapevine Garden Club, the City of Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department, and the Monarch Watch, for the 2020 Butterfly Flutterby event.

For more information, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Events/Butterfly-Flutterby/.